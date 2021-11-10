LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from Pennsylvania had a profitable morning in Las Vegas after hitting a royal flush on Wednesday.
According to a news release, the guest, identified as Scott Long from Harrisburg, Pa., hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em for $544,904 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino early Wednesday morning.
Caesars Entertainment said that Long is a frequent Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em player and was visiting the resort with his friends for a poker tournament. After approximately an hour of playing at the same table, he won the Mega Progressive Jackpot with a royal flush in diamonds, the release said.
Long’s initial reaction was, “I could not believe it!” He and his friends were still in disbelief as the jackpot was paid out, the company said.
The lucky winner told the company that he plans to pay off his mortgage and college tuition and have some family fun with his winnings.
