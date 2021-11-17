LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman visiting the Ninth Island is having quite a profitable trip after hitting a million-dollar jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the guest, a resident from Hawaii who asked to remain anonymous,
was playing Wheel of Fortune® Double Diamond on Tuesday around 2 p.m. when she hit the jackpot of $1,025,602 on a two-dollar wager at Boyd Gaming’s Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
Boyd Gaming says the guest had only been playing on the machine for just seven minutes.
According to the company, the lucky guest was in town to catch Sunday’s football game between the Raiders and the Chiefs.
The massive jackpot marked the first major jackpot to hit at Main Street since it reopened on Sept. 8. the company said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.