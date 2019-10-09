LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the "Ninth Island" after hitting a jackpot worth just over $930,000 at a downtown Las Vegas casino.
The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $931,640 on Monday while playing Aristocrat's Madonna-themed slot machine at the Main Street Station.
The woman hit jackpot with four Madonna symbols and a Wild, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
The lucky winner did not initially realize she had scored a life-changing jackpot, telling a slot attendant that she thought she had won a little over $9,000. The slot attendant was thrilled to inform her that she had actually won just over $930,000.
