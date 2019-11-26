LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One Las Vegas visitor had a profitable trip to the "Ninth Island" after hitting a jackpot worth more than $1 million in downtown.
A visitor from Hawaii, who asked to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot totaling $1,098,478 while playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Saturday evening.
The woman parlayed a $5 spin into the major prize about 8:50 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Hotel and Casino, according to a news release.
The jackpot marked the second large jackpot hit by a Hawaiian resident at a Boyd Gaming property in downtown in the last two months.
On Oct. 7, a visitor hit a jackpot worth $930,000 at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel.
