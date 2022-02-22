LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Feb. 22, 2022 turned out to be quite the lucky day for a guest from Hawaii after they hit a jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the winner, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing on a Wheel of Fortune® Gold Spin Deluxe™ Triple Stars® slot machine at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
Boyd Gaming said the guest made a $1.25 bet on a Wheel of Fortune® Bonus Spin and won the progressive jackpot totaling $275,717.
