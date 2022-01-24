LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lucky guest visiting the "Ninth Island" had quite the profitable weekend after hitting a massive jackpot in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the guest was playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino when she hit the jackpot Friday morning.
According to the property, after playing on the machine for about 10 minutes and playing a $5 spin, the lucky winner scored a jackpot totaling $1,100,986.
The guest chose to remain anonymous, Boyd Gaming said.
