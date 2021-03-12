LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor to Las Vegas started his weekend by hitting a massive jackpot Friday on the Strip.
According to a news release, the man, identified as Jamie from California, hit a jackpot worth $892,000 while playing the Vacation slot game at The Cosmopolitan.
Jamie was in town celebrating a friend's birthday when he hit the jackpot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.