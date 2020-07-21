LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved state findings related to financing for the high-speed rail project.
According to a news release, the commission voted 7-0 today to approve the findings made by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry related to the financing of the project being proposed by DesertXpress Enterprises.
“We have been working to achieve high-speed rail between Clark County and Southern California for decades and today’s approval marks a significant milestone in that long process,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes the land for the future rail line and the Las Vegas train station. “This project does not use one penny of taxpayer money, has a track record of success, and will put 30,000 men and women to work in a time when we need jobs and economic investment. When finished, we expect this new train will remove 3 million vehicles from our roads every year, which will lower our CO2 emissions by 100,000 tons annually. I am grateful to the team at Clark County who helped make this happen and appreciate Gov. Steve Sisolak, Treasurer Zach Conine, and the State of Nevada for their work to make today’s approval possible.”
According to Clark County, the project will create 30,000 jobs and reduce traffic on the Interstate 15 through Las Vegas by 3 million cars a year.
The county also noted that it will reduce carbon emissions by 100,000 tons a year. The project does not cost any tax money and will have a multi-billion dollar economic impact for the area, Clark County said in a tweet.
Officials with the high-speed rail have said the 170-mile long trip between the Victor Valley Region to Las Vegas will be built within the median of the I-15. Electric and zero emission trains will reach top speeds of 200 miles per hour, transporting passengers between destinations in 85 minutes, the company has said.
Let's wait and see,
