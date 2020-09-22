LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- A fire first reported Monday evening south of Mesquite has grown to an estimated 3,000 acres. As of Tuesday night, there is no estimated percentage of containment.
Authorities say the Virgin Mountain Fire, 10 miles south of Mesquite, Nevada, was caused by lightning and is located solely on Bureau of Land Management land. Bighorn sheep habitat and communications sites are at risk in the area.
About 30 firefighters have focused on aerial and ground suppression. Other resources on order include an air attack platform, single-engine air tankers, a helicopter and wildland fire engines.
The BLM Fire Management Officer for the region advised drivers to be cautious of fire traffic and to avoid State Route 242 also known as Lime Kiln Canyon. No structures are currently threatened and no road closures nor evacuations are in effect.
The active fire is running in higher elevations and is "terrain and fuels driven." Smoke is visible from Mesquite and the I-15, according to the BLM.
