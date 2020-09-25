UPDATE (SEPT. 25): Officials say a fire burning near Mesquite is now 20% contained.
On Friday, firefighters were working on securing the containment lines on the north and south ends of the fire.
“Over the past four days, firefighters have made great progress,” said Tyler Hecht, BLM Southern Nevada District Acting Fire Management Officer in a written statement. “Because of increased containment and lower fire activity, this fire has decreased in complexity. Tomorrow, we will continue suppression efforts under a Type 4 fire management organization.”
Officials urge drivers to avoid the Cabin Canyon Road off of State Route 242, or Lime Kiln Road, due to heavy fire traffic.
There are 114 firefighters assigned to the Virgin Mountain Fire.
UPDATE: Firefighters have contained the Virgin Mountain Fire at 10% or 1,576 acres as of Thursday night.
Crews used firehoses and air tankers to douse the fire with retardant. The Bureau of Land Management is reporting that no structures are threatened and no evacuations are in effect.
“Smoke continues to be visible from Mesquite and along Interstate 15,” said Tyler Hecht, BLM Southern Nevada Acting Fire Management Officer. “Visitors to Lake Mead National Recreation Area may see super scooper and fire boss aircraft south of Echo Bay. As a reminder, no drones are allowed in active fire areas and drones are never allowed within Lake Mead National Recreation Area.”
UPDATE (SEPT. 23): On Wednesday, a super scooper and fire boss aircraft were used to take water from Lake Mead and an air tanker with fire retardant was used to suppress the Virgin Mountain Fire.
As of 6:30 p.m. on September 23, no structures were threatened by the fire, which officials said was about 1,600 acres.
The fire is set to be mapped overnight Wednesday using infrared technology.
“The Virgin Mountain Fire is in steep, rocky terrain and firefighters are dedicated to slowing the wind and terrain driven runs and increasing containment,” said Tyler Hecht, BLM Southern Nevada Acting Fire Management Officer in a written statement. “Firefighter and public safety is a top priority. If you are in Mesquite and along Interstate 15, smoke is visible so please drive carefully.”
There are about 135 firefighters assigned to the Virgin Mountain Fire.
UPDATE (SEPT. 23): The Virgin Mountain Fire on Tuesday night was measured at 1,232 acres, with wildlife habitat and a Bureau of Land Management study area at risk.
On Tuesday, aerial resources aided about 100 firefighters on the ground by making water and retardant drops on the southern portion of the fire. Weather remained hot, dry and windy on Wednesday as firefighters worked to contain the fire in other areas.
Threatened resources include bighorn, mule deer and desert tortoise habitat, and a BLM research area.
The fire was zero percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters are using wildland fire engines, air attack platform, and single-engine and heavy air tankers.
The fire's location was confirmed 15 miles south of Mesquite within the Gold Butte National Monument. The BLM recommends avoiding heavy fire traffic on Cabin Canyon road off State Route 242.
ORIGINAL STORY (SEPT. 22): LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- A fire first reported Monday evening south of Mesquite has grown to an estimated 3,000 acres. As of Tuesday night, there is no estimated percentage of containment.
Authorities say the Virgin Mountain Fire, 10 miles south of Mesquite, Nevada, was caused by lightning and is located solely on Bureau of Land Management land. Bighorn sheep habitat and communications sites are at risk in the area.
About 30 firefighters have focused on aerial and ground suppression. Other resources on order include an air attack platform, single-engine air tankers, a helicopter and wildland fire engines.
The BLM Fire Management Officer for the region advised drivers to be cautious of fire traffic and to avoid State Route 242 also known as Lime Kiln Canyon. No structures are currently threatened and no road closures nor evacuations are in effect.
The active fire is running in higher elevations and is "terrain and fuels driven." Smoke is visible from Mesquite and the I-15, according to the BLM.
