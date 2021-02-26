LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas announced Friday that the property will open its doors with no resort fees and free self-parking.
According to a news release, upon opening on March 25, in addition to no resort fees and complimentary self-parking, guests will also enjoy Wi-Fi at no charge, which will be available throughout the resort and in the over 1,500 Chambers.
“We are so proud to be one of the first major casino-resorts in Las Vegas without a resort fee. Beyond this, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will exceed expectations with valued amenities and added benefits. Our commitment to our guests has never wavered and we cannot wait to open our doors in 26 days and welcome them back,” remarked Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President & CEO of JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
The company notes in its release that "from the very beginning, Virgin Hotels has been proponents of upfront pricing." The company's “championing of the customer,” means there are no resort fees at any of their properties, Virgin Hotels notes.
