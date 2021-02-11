LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After delaying an opening scheduled for January, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will open on March 25.
JC Hospitality, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, made the announcement on Thursday that the casino resort on the site of the former Hard Rock Casino.
“Today we are not only celebrating the fact that we finally get to welcome back guests to the most exciting resort to open in Las Vegas in years, but we also get to bring our team members back to work," said Richard Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality.
