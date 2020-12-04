LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has decided to delay its opening due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the property's parent company on Friday night.
The statement said construction for the former Hard Rock Casino is on time and the decision was made on current COVID-19 conditions.
Read the full statement below:
Due to the continuously evolving COVID-19 situation not only in Nevada, but nationwide we have made the decision to delay the Jan. 15, 2021 opening of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The construction for the project is on time and this decision was predicated on the current conditions in the market as it pertains to the pandemic. While the entire team at JC Hospitality is beyond excited to introduce the reimagined resort casino to locals and tourists alike, the safety and health of our guests, partners and team members continues to be our top priority. We encourage everyone to follow the guidelines put forth by public officials. At this time, an opening date has not been finalized, but an announcement is forthcoming.
- Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality, LLC, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
