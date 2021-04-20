(Virgin Hotels Las Vegas/Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Virgin Hotels will hold a casting call for pool and dayclub positions on Thursday and Friday this week. 

The casino resort will hold auditions on property inside the Theater starting at 10 a.m. on April 22 and April 23 for several open positions: 

  • Servers and model servers
  • Bartenders and model bartenders
  • Apprentice bartenders
  • Model barbacks
  • Cabana bottle runners
  • Deck attendants
  • Food runners
  • Bussers
  • Cooks
  • Stewards
  • Cashiers
  • Lifeguards (must be 16 or older)
  • Management positions also available

Applicants should first apply on Virgin Hotels website's careers page

All applicants for the server, bartender, barback, runner, busser, deck attendant and lifeguard positions are asked to arrive dressed in swim attire, while all other applicants can be dressed in a summer casual attire. Headshots and resumes are not mandatory, but applicants can bring them if available.

Employment is contingent on successful completion of background check and non-THC drug screening, the resort said.

