LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A small group gathered Sunday night to remember 26-year-old Jawaher Hejji with a candlelight vigil near the last place she was seen.
Jawaher Hejji was reported missing in December 2020 by her mother. Surveillance footage near Shaded Canyon Drive captured the last moment she was seen alive. Her car was found in the area days later.
Just last month a mountain climber found her remains on Black Mountain. Last week, they were positively identified as belonging to Hejji.
Nichole Grossman organized the Sunday vigil for Hejji. Grossman didn't know Hejji personally, but participated in search parties for her 10 months ago.
“We just want to show the family that they have support from the community and people that they don’t know," Grossman said.
Henderson Police are now leading the death investigation.
“No matter what the circumstances are, she lost a daughter. And her sisters lost a sister and their family lost a family member. No mother should ever have to put their child to rest under these circumstances not knowing what happened," Grossman said.
The Hejji family has started a GoFundMe for Jawaher's funeral.
