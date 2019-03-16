NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens gathered on Saturday night to remember a North Las Vegas mother and her toddler. They were killed in Milwaukee.
The story gained national attention when an Amber Alert was sent out for two-year-old Noelani Robinson. Police said the child’s father, Dariaz Higgins, had killed them.
The family said Sierra Robinson left Las Vegas a week ago. She went to Milwaukee to pick up Noelani and bring her home.
“Just know that I love you with all my heart,” Sierra’s sister Nautica Weaver said. “I miss you so much.”
Her sisters shared memories of Sierra: “Good energy, positivity, she seen the best in everybody,” Pasha Weaver said.
The 24-year-old mother left Las Vegas on Saturday.
“My sister just went to get her baby and come back,” Pasha said. “She didn't expect this to happen.”
Her family said Sierra flew to Milwaukee on Saturday. Milwaukee police said Higgins killed Sierra on Monday, sparking a nationwide Amber Alert for their young daughter.
“It still don't feel real,” Pasha said. “She did anything for her child. I mean she lost her life for her child, what else can you say.”
Her family said Noelani loved watching movies. Her favorite was "Moana."
“She loved ‘Shorty’ - that's what she called Lani,” Pasha said. “Lani had so much energy. She was like a grown woman in a little body.”
At a vigil to remember Sierra and Noelani, loved ones shared stories, lit candles and wrote messages to the two, like "Rest in heaven."
“Please, save me a seat up there, just save me a seat,” Nautica said.
“Keep smiling, don't lose your smiles,” Pasha said. “Lani, don't lose your smile. Sierra, don't lose your jokes. Don't lose them because I know there will be those moments that life gets hard. And it's going to be you all that's going to whisper in my ear. I'll see a sign and it's going to be you all.”
Sierra’s favorite color was purple, which also represents domestic violence awareness.
The family collected donations for Safe Nest, one of the valley’s domestic violence shelters. They hope their story will inspire others in similar situations to speak up so that they never have to feel their pain.
“So many women and kids are getting abused and nobody knows it,” Nautica said.
“It's not nobody knows,” Pasha said. “People are afraid to speak up and it's like what are scared of.”
Higgins has been arrested and charged with murder.
Police found Noelani’s body on Friday, wrapped in a blanket on the side of a Milwaukee highway. Investigators said the cause of death was homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head.
If you’d like to help Sierra and Noelani’s family, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.