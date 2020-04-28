LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 14-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run crash in the east valley Monday night.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. on April 27 to Tropicana Avenue and Morris, near Nellis Boulevard. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Gordon said the teen was crossing Tropicana at Morris when they were hit by a red 2002 Acura MDX.
According to a release from LVMPD, the pedestrian, identified as a 14-year-old boy, was in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. Police said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Crystal Helm, failed to stay at the scene, render aid or call police.
The boy was identified in Helm's arrest report as Akadian Frankopoulos. Police said Frankopoulos was 15 years old, however friends and family at a vigil Tuesday night said he was 14 with a May 9 birthday.
A 14-year-old boy is being remembered by friends and family after he was killed in a hit and run crash while crossing the street Monday night. Hundreds of people gathered at the vigil despite social distancing guidelines. Tune in to @FOX5Vegas tonight at 10 for my full report. pic.twitter.com/pJiLbO1BPm— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) April 29, 2020
Daily Gallo held a picture of her son, Frankopoulos, “I’m still kind of in shock. A little numb.”
Her son was walking home after playing basketball in a nearby park and spoke to his mother moments before his death.
“I called him and he said I’m about to cross the street mom. I said ‘oh ok.’ He said 'I’ll see you at the house.' I said 'okay, I love you,' he said 'I love you, too.' And then I didn’t know that three minutes later that’s when he got hit,” she said.
Hundreds of people in his life gathered for a vigil Tuesday night, despite social distancing guidelines.
“He was the type of person where if he had something really personal going on, you would never know. He would come to school everyday with a smile, making you laugh,” a friend said at the vigil.
Family and friends wore red and black to the vigil, Akadian's favorite colors, and released dozens of balloons into the air. They later placed candles and flowers in his memory.
“I didn’t expect that. I thought everybody would not show up because of the social distancing thing but everyone showed up. It’s like almost the whole school," said Gallo.
On-duty workers in a Community Ambulance nearby witnessed the Monday night crash and called police, LVMPD said. Frankopoulos was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died.
LVMPD said they took Helm into custody just after midnight Tuesday. According to jail records, Helm faces charges of failing to yield to a pedestrian and duty to stop at the scene of an accident. Helm's first court hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon.
According to Helm's arrest report, she was tracked down by police after someone close to her called Pep Boys to tow her car home. She later told police she wished to surrender.
In custody, Helm told police several version of what happened, including trying to stop before the crash, then after, then said she did not know. Police said in the report the evidence at the scene was inconsistent with her statements.
Helm told police she didn't have insurance on the vehicle. "Helm stated she was scared," the report said.
She is expected in court on May 5.
Yup mow down and headed home ,I’ll say I was scared? That card will work !
Why is she not charged with homicide or at least manslaughter?
She is probably an illegal and they dont have to have insurance. Also they don't get charged like true American citizens that follow the rules
