LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A candlelight vigil was held at Fort Apache Road and Furnace Gulch Avenue for Eric Echevarria.
The 52-year-old man was killed by a suspected DUI driver in a crash last week.
About a hundred people that included friends, family and members of the community gathered to share memories of Echevarria. His wife spoke first.
“All of my five grandchildren are here that are never going to see their grandpa again. He took away a great father, great husband. I don’t want to share any pain or anything about this boy that did this but he needs to be held accountable. He needs to be held accountable for killing my husband,” Ann Marie Echevarria said.
She went on to thank the crowd for support she’s gotten through this difficult time. “Thank you so much for all the love and everything, I couldn’t be standing right here without it,” she said.
Another speaker called for justice on behalf of Echevarria’s family.
Zaon Collins, the 19-year-old suspected of driving high and crashing into Echevarria, was released under strict monitoring without bail.
“It’s unfortunate they’re making this kid look like a hero. Just because he knows how to play basketball. Yet he took someone who is a father, a grandpa, a husband, a veteran.”
The Facebook event page for the vigil said Echevarria had lived in Las Vegas for 24 years, and had worked with the Clark County School District for 18 years. He was a veteran who had served for 9 years.
Collins is due back in court on January 7.
