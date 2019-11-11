LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Russell Gegenheimer said he knew he wanted to join the military at a young age.
“I figured it was a good place to go,” Gegenheimer said. “A stable job.”
After high school graduation, Gegenheimer joined the Air Force in June 1955. He started at Sampson Air Force Base in Seneca Falls, New York. The base has since closed and was put into caretaker status.
Gegenheimer’s journey also took him to California, New Jersey, Virginia, and then England where he did two tours. He served one of those tours during the Vietnam War.
“My job precluded me from going [to Vietnam] because I worked on quality control and nuclear weapons.” “I made sure everything done [involving] weapons was correct.”
During Gegenheimer’s time overseas, he met his wife Margaret who he has been married to for 61 years. The couple met at a service club at the Royal Air Force Base Sealand in Flintshire.
“I met her on the first tour,” Gegenheimer said. “We were married by the second tour.”
The couple has two sons, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Gegenheimer retired from the military at Nellis Air Force Base in 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.