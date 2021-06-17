LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson business is making a plea to help solve what appears to be a violent break-in early Thursday morning.
Thieves left a mess after breaking into Gambit in Henderson. The bar just opened a few weeks ago. A glass door was left shattered and a cash register was ripped out from behind the bar.
FOX5 obtained surveillance footage from the 4:30 a.m. break-in. In the video, two men in hoodies are seen creeping into the bar area, then walking on top of it.
Then, while it looks like something is ripped from the ceiling, one of the men dropped what appeared to be a gun on the bar.
"It's definitely scary," said Roman Garcia, the bar's general manager.
Garcia said Henderson Police are investigating. He said he believes the suspects knew what they were doing because they targeted the bar's gaming machines.
He said the bar was nearly finished with renovations.
FOX5 reached out to Henderson Police for additional details.
