NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were looking for two suspects who were seen on surveillance attacking a clerk before robbing the store.
Police said the two suspects, identified as a white male and Hispanic male, went to the store on Feb. 10 in the afternoon. The small market is located inside of a motel near North Main Street and Owens Avenue.
In the video, police said the suspects walked over to a cooler and asked a question about the inventory. They walk to the counter with a drink.
When the clerk looks up, one of the suspects sprays the clerk in the face with pepper spray. The same suspect goes behind the counter and hits the victim while the other steals cigarettes.
Both suspects are described as 5'8" and 150 lbs.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.