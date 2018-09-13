LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A man shot into a car, hitting a 7-year-old girl east of UNLV, at Tropicana Avenue near Spencer Street Wednesday night, police said.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man was backing his car out from a smoke shop parking lot when men blocked his path. That lead to an argument. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired into the car, hitting the driver's 7-year-old daughter in the back while the car was pulling back.
The girl was treated at Sunrise Pediatrics for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she's in "stable" condition and will survive her injuries.
There was no evidence the shooting was gang-related, police said. No arrests were made and police said there may be two suspects involved who ran away, but there was just one shooter.
A surveillance video from the business shows the suspect shooting his gun multiple times. He then runs away from the scene.
The shooter is described by police as a black male adult standing at 5'9" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black shorts. His hair was worn in an "Afro style" and he has a tattoo on his right forearm.
The second suspect was also a black male, standing at 5'9" with a thin build and was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki shorts.
Police said the suspects ran towards an apartment complex south on Spencer Street.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8639.
