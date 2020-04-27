LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Your next visit to a casino could look very different. A video of a sneeze guard attached to a poker table at a casino is going viral on twitter.
Gaming professional Joe Bunevith posted it. He said it was taken at Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana via his friend.
'We’re at this really strange part where we’re going to have to bring consumers in, the ones that have been with us for a long time, and we also have to drive out some fear of the ones we’re trying to attract," said Bunevith.
People from around the world sit at poker tables in Las Vegas. They bring their money, expertise and sometimes, germs.
"Will it stop the virus? I mean no I think that’s obvious to everyone. Will it stop a direct sneeze on someone ? Yeah, very likely so," said Bunevith.
Plexiglass shields or "sneeze guards" are popping up at grocery stores and gas stations across the country. It’s not just to protect the customers, but the workers too. Just like store clerks, poker dealers are exposed to a lot of people.
"It’s kind of like a seat belt on an airplane, right? It does have some value, how much? That’s to be debated," said Bunevith. "I’ve actually had a few people remark to me like, 'oh this would be good. I can keep the guy smoking a cigar to my left, his smoke will be in his area a little bit more."
Some people replied to his tweet and asked about the reflection and cheating. Others asked how casinos will prevent the spread of germs through poker chips.
"The theory is to have a second dealer that only deals with the actual chips and cards, they actually play the hand for you," said Bunevith.
No Las Vegas casinos have announced they’re using it yet.
"When that door opens, there’s going to be an instant flood. So we've got to try to do some things for this beloved city of ours to get things moving again and innovative ideas like this arise," said Bunevith.
FOX5 reached out to Penn Gaming about its casino in Louisiana and did not hear back before this story aired.
