LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A video posted to Facebook appeared to show a man telling the driver of a crash on I-15 to leave the scene of the accident and report the car as stolen.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash early in the morning on Friday, Nov. 9, about 2 a.m., but no one was on scene when they arrived, according to a statement.
The crash involved a single truck that appeared to have crashed into a divider off the Spring Mountain Road exit.
In the video, a limo driver recording the crash asked a passenger if she's OK. He then told the driver that he's "DUI" and needs to leave the scene and say his truck was stolen.
In a statement, NHP said they identified the driver of the crashed truck, but he wouldn't be able to be charged with DUI as he left the scene. He could face charges of hit and run and failing to maintain his travel lane.
The driver did report the truck stolen after the crash, and NHP said he could face additional charges of felony insurance fraud and filing a false report as he was seen on video at the crash.
"NHP is disgusted that a bystander would assist a DUI driver with fleeing the scene of crash," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "If that limo driver was the victim of a DUI driver or if one of his family members had been killed or seriously injured by a DUI driver, would he have been so quick to assist a possible DUI driver to flee the scene of the crash.”
The woman seen in the video nor the limo driver face charges, NHP said, but are witnesses. The video was posted to Dustin Webster's Facebook page.
In mid-Oct., NHP and other agencies created the DUI Strike Team to enforce DUI driving on valley roads. In two weeks, the team recorded 60 DUIs.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.