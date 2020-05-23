LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood is trying to find a driver who allegedly crashed into several parked cars on Friday night.
According to a resident's Facebook post, the crashes happened about 7:30 p.m. on May 22 at Stonegate Apartments, near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.
Las Vegas police took a collision report, however the crashes happened on private property.
In a GoFundMe by Andrew Lum and Brenda Garcia, they said the driver was in an F150-style older model white truck with no plates. The driver hit seven cars in parking structures. The damage was shown in a Facebook post that was shared 1,400 times by Saturday afternoon.
"There is a lot of financial damage and since this is a private property those affected most likely will have to cover this cost on their own since the perpetrator cannot be found and doesn’t have plates," Garcia wrote in her post.
No one was injured in the accident, Lum wrote.
