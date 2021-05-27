LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who they say attacked an elderly man outside a convenience store.
According to police, on May 16 at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 73-year-old man briefly spoke with two males in front of convenience store in the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue.
After making a purchase inside the store, the man was leaving on his motorized scooter, according to police, when one of the men sprinted through the parking lot and punched him in the head.
As a result of the punch, the victim fell and was trapped under his scooter until officers arrived, police said. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
LVMPD shared the below surveillance footage of the incident:
According to police, the suspect is described as a Black male about 25-30 years old with black hair, approximately 5’11” tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe, black and white sandals with white socks, police said.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Downtown Area Command by phone at 702-828-3683, or by email at J7545G@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
