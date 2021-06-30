It’s the Dog Days of Summer!
FOX5 invited seven local rescues to be part of a LIVE event at Albertsons. Called the Dog Days of Summer, this event would bring awareness to the challenges each pet rescue faces such as medical bills, food and supplies plus the need for volunteers and foster families.
As each rescue talked about their need, they had no clue help was already on the way with the FOX5 Surprise Squad.
Watch above to see the LIVE $175,000 surprise!
If you’re interested in adopting any of the animals seen on TV, donating or volunteering, visit the links below:
https://www.homewardboundcats.org/
https://waggingtailsrescue.org/
https://www.tlbfoundation.org/
https://www.thechurchillfoundation.org/index.html
https://www.vetsforabandonedpets.com/
https://www.animalhelpalliance.org/
https://www.pawsitivedifference.org/
