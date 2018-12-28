LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man swatted a gun out of his face during an attempted robbery in northwest Las Vegas earlier this month, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Dec. 5, at about 1:37 a.m., officers were called to a business near the 7000 block of North Durango Drive to on a report of an attempted robbery outside the business.
Police said the victim was walking toward the business when he was approached by a man pointing a handgun at him. The suspect demanded the victim's property. The victim pushed the gun away as he walked into the business to report what happened to an employee.
The suspect was described as a thin man, about 6-foot tall, and 28 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information on the crime was asked to contact police at 702-828-8577.
