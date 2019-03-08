BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner has identified a man killed in Thursday's Boulder City rollover crash.
The man was 58-year-old Randy Reiner of Las Vegas. Cause and manner of death was still pending Friday.
Nevada Highway Patrol have identified 27-year-old Joshua Buckingham as a suspect in the crash. Police said Buckingham is charged with one count of reckless driving resulting in death.
According to police, officers were called to Boulder City Parkway at around 7:30 a.m. Thurday, between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Yucca Street. The accident involved two vehicles.
There was one occupant in each vehicle, according to Boulder City Communications Manager Lisa Laplante.
A white 2019 Chevrolet sedan, which according to witnesses was traveling at high speeds, was headed southbound on U.S. 93, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The second vehicle, a 2005 Ford F-250 which overturned, attempted to cross the southbound lanes in order to get to the center turn lane to make a left to go northbound on U.S. 93. The Chevrolet struck the left front of the Ford.
Reiner was driving the Ford pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Laplante said Thursday. Buckingham was transported to Sunrise Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, NHP said.
Several witnesses told investigators the Chevrolet was driving recklessly, making frequent lane changes and speeding in excess of 100 mph, NHP said.
NHP expected the driver of the Chevrolet to be charged with reckless driving resulting in death after he is released from the hospital. Impairment did not appear to be a factor, NHP said.
