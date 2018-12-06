LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities identified the suspect and victim in a stabbing death near McCarran International Airport Wednesday.
Police said officers arrested 32-year-old Sheyland Barnett for stabbing a man, identified by the Clark County Coroner as 38-year-old Galean Simon. The coroner said he died from multiple stab wounds in the homicide.
Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, in between Sunset and Pilot roads.
Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer on scene said the conflict started two days prior.
A woman who works nearby told a family member that she was being threatened with physical violence by a man nearby.
The details of the relationship between the two wasn't clear.
The woman called her cousin to walk her to her car after work Wednesday, and the cousin, Simon, brought his girlfriend.
While walking the woman out, police said Barnett approached them and there was an altercation. During the scuffle, Barnett stabbed both her cousin and his girlfriend.
Simon died at a valley hospital, and the girlfriend was treated for stab wounds. The woman threatened was uninjured, police said.
Later on, Barnett went to Henderson Hospital with stabbing-related injuries to his hands. Police said he was taken into custody.
Barnett was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
Suspect will probably get a light sentence
