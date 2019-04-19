LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a person was shot in the hand during a robbery near Boulder Station on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Boulder Highway, just off U.S. 95, about 2:40 p.m., police said. The victim was engaged in a work-related venture, in a possible black sedan, when two suspects in the vehicle parked the car and demanded the victim's property.
According to police, the victim didn't comply with the suspects demands and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the victim was shot one time in the hand. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle was possibly a Lexus.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
