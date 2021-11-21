LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities responded to a "mass casualty" crash on the I-15 near Charleston Boulevard early Sunday morning.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the crash took place around 1:20 a.m. on the I-1 northbound ramp to West Charleston Boulevard. A van rolled several times with nine passengers, said an update from LVFR on Sunday.
There was entrapment and extrication with several injuries and people hospitalized, according to LVFR.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified a single fatality: 54-year-old Gina Marie Artzer of Shawnee, Kansas. Her death was ruled an accident by mechanical asphyxia and complications from a motor-vehicle crash.
Just before 3 a.m. the Nevada Highway Patrol posted on Twitter that there was a fatal crash on Charleston at the I-15, and several lanes on westbound Charleston as well as the I-15 northbound ramp were closed.
#FatalCrash Westbound Charleston Blvd at the I-15. Several lanes of westbound Charleston as well as the Charleston westbound to go I-15 northbound ramp are closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 21, 2021
The NHP did not immediately respond to FOX5's request for details on Sunday.
