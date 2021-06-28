LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning in the south valley.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash happened around 6:10 a.m. on northbound I-11 and the Horizon Drive on-ramp.
Smaka said the SUV involved was traveling northbound in the left travel lane when it overcorrected, crossing all northbound lanes. Smaka said the vehicle then rolled over when it hit a rocky area and came to a rest in the shoulder east of the on-ramp.
***Traffic Alert*** Crash on the Horizon Drive on-ramp to northbound I-11. The Ramp is closed. Use the College Drive on-ramp to northbound I-11 as an alternate route.. pic.twitter.com/ZOGVEMtWfv— Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) June 24, 2021
The male driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, Smaka said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Terrell Eugene Brown, 33, from Las Vegas. He died of multiple blunt force injuries in an accident, according to the coroner.
Witnesses of the crash told police the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash, Smaka said. It was too early to tell if impairment was a factor Thursday morning.
#TrafficAlert Fatal rollover crash on US95 NB / Horizon Ridge on-ramp. Ramp is closed. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnLine #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/6QKOckwUd8— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 24, 2021
Northbound I-11 was closed at College Drive in Henderson for investigation.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.