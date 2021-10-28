LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested after a shooting on Oct. 22 on the Las Vegas Strip outside of Planet Hollywood.
According to an arrest report, a man was injured with a gunshot wound of the chest, and was able to disarm and pin the suspect down until Planet Hollywood security and police arrived to restrain him.
Carlos Tellez, 26, was arrested in connection with the shooting.
Witnesses told police they saw Tellez in a verbal fight with the victim before the shooting. Surveillance footage showed Tellez confronting the victim and the victim "lunging" toward Tellez, attempting to restrain an item Tellez had brought out, the report said.
A passerby alerted arriving officers of a gun in Planet Hollywood landscaping about 10 feet from where Tellez was arrested, the report said. Police believe the victim lunged at Tellez after seeing he had a gun in attempt to disarm him.
Police found the gun and bullet casing nearby and connected it with the incident, according to the report.
In an interview with police at University Medical Center, the victim said he was in town for a festival. He told police that before the shooting, he had been drinking and dancing with two women he met in the club at Planet Hollywood, and they decided to leave together. When they were walking out, Tellez reportedly approached them and asked, "How much money do you have?" according to the report.
The victim told police that the group ignored Tellez and continued walking, at which point Tellez got "face to face," asked the same question again, and reached in his pocket, the report said.
The victim said he believed he was in immediate danger, and lunged when he saw Tellez begin to take out a gun. While attempting to disarm him, the victim was shot in the shoulder, the report said.
Police obtained surveillance footage showing the victim pinning Tellez to the guardrail of the sidewalk ramp until security arrived to help restrain him, according to the report. The involved security guards also told police they saw the two men in a physical struggle, when they arrived.
The victim also told police he initially acted on the belief that Tellez was trying to scare and rob them; however, when he was shot, he said he realized Tellez might intend to kill him and that he need to "keep fighting for his life," according to the report.
Tellez told police he acted in self defense, and upon further questions, he invoked his right to an attorney to be present during questioning.
Tellez is facing charges of possession of a gun by a prohibited person, attempted robbery, attempted murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. According to court records, Tellez posted $20,000 bail on Oct. 26 and was released on the conditions of staying out of trouble and medium-level electronic monitoring.
He has a status check scheduled for Dec. 7 in Las Vegas Justice Court.
(1) comment
He looks like a fine upstanding citizen.
