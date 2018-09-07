LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Vice President Mike Pence touched down in Air Force 2 shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday. He spent time meeting veterans and thanking them for their service.
"Really I just came to say 'Thank you.' Thank you for what you do every single day here at Nellis," Pence said to a group of veterans.
One airman said the vice president was friendly and warm, he also said the Pence took his time with each veteran and made them feel heard.
"Nellis trains the best aviators in the world," Pence said.
Pence told a group of veterans that this administration, unlike previous ones, has the military's back. He said the president allowed for the largest defense budget since President Ronald Reagan. He also said President Trump gave U.S. military members a pay raise and much more.
"Thanks to the spending bill we are putting 48 new F-35's into production and they'll soon be in the air over Nellis," Pence said to loud cheers.
While on base, he was met by Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and Sen. Dean Heller. The Vice President also had plans to campaign for them while he's in the Valley.
The Vice President did not allow the media to ask him any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.