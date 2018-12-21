LAS VEGAS -- A 13-year-old boy is on a mission to help those in need this Christmas. He is getting a little help from one of his idols: Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland.
FOX5 introduced you to Kyler Nipper, 13, back in September. Nipper was bullied then stabbed in the hallway of his school about two years ago. He needed several surgeries after the stabbing. The incident left him traumatized, but the one thing that helps him cope is helping others.
He started “Kyler’s Kicks” to help to deal with his anxiety and PTSD.
Fast forward, Nipper has collected and donated more than 5,500 pairs of shoes. Now he has a new goal of donating 1,000 shoes to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission by Christmas Eve.
He’s a little closer to that goal thanks to Engelland. The Golden Knights player donated more than 100 pairs of shoes to Nipper’s shoe drive and on Friday afternoon the two got to hang out.
“We’re just extremely happy to be able to help out and meet such an incredible individual,” said Engelland.
The feeling was mutual.
“That was amazing! I can’t say thank you enough for that and I also got a tour of the locker room,” said Nipper.
The entrepreneur also got to meet Bret Raymer from the show Tanked.
Nipper told Fox5 he never expected his charity to get this much attention but now that it has, he hopes it shows the message of giving.
"It makes me proud that it’s not just a couple people from across the street who are hearing it. It makes me proud that people are being nice to each other and sharing this story,” said Nipper.
A story of giving, just in time for Christmas.
Nipper has about 600 shoes for his Christmas Eve goal so he’s still short about 400 pairs. They’re looking for gently used or new shoes, if you would like to donate, drop them off here:
50 N. 21 Street #54
Las Vegas, NV 89101.
#719-233-8737.
You can also check out Nipper’s facebook page with more information.
