LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Someone stole hundreds of dollars worth of signed Golden Knights memorabilia from a local store.
The owner said he's upset because the profits from their book at the Antique Mall of America, 9151 South Las Vegas Boulevard, go toward his daughter.
Jamie Brown, 3, has collected signatures from team members all on her own, and her father Mitch said the profits go toward her college fund.
The family, whose booth is called Vegas Strong Hockey, said they went on vacation and came back and the signed photos, worth hundreds, were stolen.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward.
