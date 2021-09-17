LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is partnering with Downtown Summerlin and Vitalant to put on a one-day blood drive on Oct. 1.
The event is in memory of the 1 October tragedy that took place outside Mandalay Bay in 2017.
The community is asked to come out and donate blood to hospital patients in need of transfusions. Donors will need to make appointments at donors.vitalant.org and enter code 'VGK'.
A limited number of tickets will be given out to donors for the Golden Knights' preseason game on Friday. There will also be several members of the team in attendance, including Deryk Engelland and Chance.
The blood drive is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 at City National Arena (1550 South Pavilion Center Drive).
