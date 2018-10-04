LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - U.S. military veterans can get help with VA enrollment and benefits, Goodwill, legal assistance, social security, employment interviews on site and more at a free veteran services fair next week.
The fair was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dula Gymnasium, located at 441 East Bonanza Road.
Other services offered include medical, vision and dental screening, Job Connect; housing assistance, readjustment counseling, family life counseling, DMV assistance, pet check-ups and much more.
Transportation is available from several locations. Call 702-985-6045 to pre-register. Call 702–355–9348 for information or to volunteer.
