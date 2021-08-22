LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local nonprofit is seeing an increase in calls from veterans after watching the Taliban takeover Afghanistan.
Dr. Marvin Carter is a former Marine. He founded the nonprofit Helping Our Brothers and Sisters in Washington D.C. and relocated to Las Vegas. The organization provides mentoring and short-term financial assistance.
Dr. Carter said they mostly help combat veterans and those that live with PTSD.
“You live for a long period of time with never knowing is a bomb going to hit my tent tonight? That’s a minute, second-by-second reality of your life and a lot of people have no idea what that’s like," Dr. Carter said.
Chaotic images coming out of Afghanistan have re-triggered past emotions for some veterans that are now reaching out.
“When something like this happens you can’t avoid it. No matter if you don’t watch tv you’re going to find it on social media, you’re going to find it wherever. They’re like there again, you’re reliving the entire situation again. And that’s what it’s like for a lot of them cause they’re seeing this and saying ah- they’re back there reliving this. They saw young kids being suicide bombers and things and that’s what they see their mind as soon as they hear about this again,” Dr. Carter said.
He said out of the numerous conversations he's recently had, a lot of vets are concerned for the locals they befriended during their time. Dr. Carter said you rely on the locals.
He tries to use his past military experience and how he's been able to compartmentalize emotions.
“I remember a wonderful meal with a family but I can’t worry about what’s happening to them today," Dr. Carter said.
This past week he's received calls from veterans in the U.S. and in other countries.
“My phone has just went from a few calls a week to you know like five times that number," Dr. Carter said.
And spouses of veterans have reached out as well.
“Well yesterday I spent over an hour on the phone with a spouse of a veteran in Washington DC. Their spouse is a Vietnam veteran however Afghanistan has triggered him where he’s questioning a lot of things,” Dr. Carter said.
He even recommends therapy for the spouse if they're not sure what to do.
"You cant control your spouse, but you can control, learn how to better deal with it," Dr. Carter said.
He ultimately tells veterans to focus on the positive side of their service.
"What you did was not in vain, you know you helped some people, and you have to think upon those successes," Dr. Carter said.
Dr. Carter said if you're a veteran reach out to resources. He said only a third of the veteran network utilize resources from the VA. Dr. Carter suggests if you don't want to go through the VA, go through the Nevada Department of Veteran Services.
