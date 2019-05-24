LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - For many, it is a day for picnicking and taking an extra day off of work, but for valley veterans and Gold Star families, Memorial Day means much more.
"Memorial Day is about the ones that we lost. The ones that never came home,” said valley U.S. Marine Corp. veteran Niles “Bubba” Caldwell.
While many may barbecue or head to Lake Mead for some fun in the sun, Caldwell said he usually watches old war movies.
At Leatherneck Bar and Grill, Marine Corp. memorabilia adorns just about ever wall. Camouflage tents and sandbags serve to give comfort to veterans who have become accustomed to the active duty lifestyle.
"Memorial Day for me, and I hope for most American citizens, is to reflect and remember all the military personnel who gave the ultimate sacrifice," said U.S. Marine Corp. veteran and director of Leatherneck Bar and Grill, Tom Martin.
These vets asked those celebrating on Memorial Day to take a moment and remember the sacrifices made in the name of freedom.
"You should be reflecting on the ones that we've lost. And not on having sales and everything else. Close your stores," said Caldwell.
Martin finds no fault in celebrating on Memorial Day; all he asks is that people do it respectfully and with deference.
"Barbecue with our family, go to the lake, do whatever you want to do. But on that one day, Monday, take ten minutes out of your time, talk to your children about why Memorial Day is very important to this country," Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.