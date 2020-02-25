LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Fellow veterans helped a retired navy vet who's home in the valley was burglarized and ransacked.
Someone stole a box of memorabilia from Anthony Worley's time during the Vietnam War, including two medals he earned.
After Worley's story aired last week, so many viewers reached out to help.
Some people wanted to let Worley know he can get new paperwork and new medals.
Laurie and David Gugino gave him a jacket with a pretty special history.
Gugino was a meteorologist in the Navy. Worley was also in the Navy. He was a plane captain on the flight deck of the USS Enterprise.
"It was a good thing I was young because it was a pretty dangerous job," said Worley.
Now these two Navy vets share more than their service.
Gugino's dad Milton Degraw earned the jacket from the Veterans of Foreign Wars after he served in WWII, The Korean War and The Vietnam War. He passed away in 2003 and left his jacket to his daughter.
"I can't wear it because I've never been in a war zone," said Gugino.
Worley served two tours in Vietnam and earned two medals. Someone stole those medals when they broke into his home and ransacked his apartment. The only piece of his history he has left is a yearbook from boot camp.
"You just feel so down and out and your whole faith in everybody is just totally lost," said Worley.
Gugino and her friend helped restore his faith.
"Make him feel that he's not alone in the world, there's other veterans out here and we appreciate his service and what he did for us," said Gugino.
"It gives me a little bit of recognition that I was a vet, I'm still a vet and I'll always be a vet ... I'll wear this with pride. Just like I did everything else," said Worley.
Other community members have helped too. Someone gave him a TV last week.
Worley said he's working on replacing his paperwork so he can get new medals.
