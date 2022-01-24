LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Venetian Resort will host a career fair on Jan. 27 to fill approximately 200 open positions.
The resort is looking to fill various positions including in housekeeping, lifeguards, front desk, guest services, security and more.
Applicants must apply online no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 to receive a scheduled time to interview on site. You can apply online here careers.sands.com.
It's happening at the Venetian Convention Center, Titian Ballroom, Level 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Venetian Resort currently requires all new team members to provide documentation of COVID-19 vaccination.
