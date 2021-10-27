LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those looking to make a donation this holiday season will again have an opportunity to do so by visiting a vending machine at a Las Vegas mall.
According to a news release, the Giving Machine will return to Downtown Summerlin on Nov. 3 and will remain at the property through Jan. 3, 2022.
Organizers say that the "popular vending machine," which is dubbed the Giving Machine, works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card. No cash donations are accepted.
Donations can be made by purchasing items that range in price from $3 to $300 and include staples such as clothing and dental hygiene items, eyeglasses, meals, school supplies, and a variety of medical, vision and dental services.
Other donation opportunities include underwriting college admission and testing fees, job skills training, as well as tents, winter clothing and solar lanterns for refugees, the release notes.
Local charities participating in the Las Vegas Giving Machines include:
- Communities In Schools of Nevada
- Eye Care 4 Kids
- Three Square
- Future Smiles
- Opportunity Village
Global beneficiaries include United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and CWS Global (Church World Service).
As part of the festivities, Imagine Dragons frontman and Las Vegas native Dan Reynolds will make the first donation during a special event to kick-off the beginning of the holiday giving season.
For more information on the special vending machine, visit GivingMachinesLasVegas.com
