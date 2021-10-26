NORTH LAS VEGAS CRASH

North Las Vegas police investigate a crash at Simmons Street and Carey Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

 (Kyle Oster/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A driver was hospitalized and their was destroyed following a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas early Tuesday morning, police said.

The intersection of Simmons Street and Carey Avenue was partially closed following the incident that occurred at 6:40 a.m. According to NLVPD, a white work-vehicle traveling at an excessive speed hit the passenger side of a gray Honda Accord.

One driver was taken to UMC hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people occupied the truck, with one person in the Honda.

The driver of the truck will be cited with a "due care" citation, police said.

 

