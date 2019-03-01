LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three people were injured Friday morning when a car crashed through the side of a Starbucks in central Las Vegas.
The incident happened at 4:33 a.m. at the Starbucks at 2233 Paradise Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro closed northbound Paradise just north of Sahara.
The suspected impaired driver, a woman in her 20s, hit a curb, spun out, and hit two cars in drive thru, Metro said, then kept going into the building. She was transported with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Two other victims who were in the other vehicles also were transported with nonlife-threatening injuries, Metro said.
No Starbucks employees were injured, police said. It was unknown how many people were inside the Starbucks at the time of the crash.
The suspect's car had significant damage and was towed away.
Starbucks is closed indefinitely.
