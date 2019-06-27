LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A four-vehicle pileup on Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road caused traffic delays Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Allen Larsen said the crash happened around 2:59 a.m. June 27.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Larsen said one driver ran a red light going eastbound and then fled the scene on foot, leaving the car behind.
Larsen said there were no major injuries but that traffic lanes were limited on Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo.
It is unclear if impairment was involved.
The delays were cleared as of about 7:30 a.m.
