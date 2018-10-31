LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead early Wednesday morning.
Police said two vehicles crashed on Flamingo Road, near Swenson Street at 3:01 a.m.
One vehicle caught fire following the collision, police said. Both drivers were taken to the hospital where one driver was later pronounced dead.
Flamingo Road is shutdown in both directions between Swenson and Cambridge Streets.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the next 2 to 3 hours.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.