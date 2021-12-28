LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Dodge Charger was lodged beneath an Amazon truck after authorities said its operator was driving recklessly on a Las Vegas freeway Tuesday morning.
According to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, the Charger was traveling on the I-15 northbound at Lake Mead Boulevard at about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses reported to authorities that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it made an unsafe lane change, striking the trailer of an Amazon truck.
The Charger went under the trailer and the driver of the Dodge was transported to UMC with minor injuries, Nevada State Police said.
According to police, the driver of the Amazon truck did not sustain any injuries.
Police do not suspect impairment at this time.
FOX5 asked Nevada State Police if the driver will face any charges in the crash and will update as we learn more.
