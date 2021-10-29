LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival is returning to the Clark County Library.
The festival is taking place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1401 E. Flamingo Road.
Attendees will be able to shop for comics, toys and other collectibles. There will also be activities including craft-making, body art and various workshops.
The lineup of guests at this year’s one-day event includes TV and comics writer Amy Chu (DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Poison Ivy), webcomic creator and writer Alan Evans (Rival Angels, The Dreamer), comics writer Russell Lissau (Batman: War Games, The Hardways), Eisner-winning translator, folklorist and comics writer Zack Davisson (Demon Days: X-Men, Wayward) and Eisner- and Harvey-nominated comics writer Mark Russell (Fantastic Four: Life Story, God Is Disappointed in You).
Admission is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit vegasvalleycomicbookfestival.org.
